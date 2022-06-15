Here’s How the 2022 Toyota Tacoma Compares to the Ford Ranger

Although it’s a fairly old truck, the current-generation Tacoma is going really strong. Toyota sold 53,182 units of the mid-size pickup in the first quarter of the year, and the 2021 total is 252,520 units.
The Japanese automaker prepares to launch a redesigned ‘Taco for the 2024 model year, but until further notice, Toyota is much obliged to showcase a few differences between its pickup and the turbo-exclusive Ford Ranger.
For starters, the best-selling truck in the segment is rocking six trim levels compared to merely three for the American rival. Toyota further makes a business case for a couple of engine options, namely a 2.7L four-cylinder mill and a 3.5L six-cylinder lump compared to the Ranger’s 2.3L turbo.
With 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet (359 Nm) on deck, the V6 is no slouch even though Ford’s engine is torquier at 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). When it comes to maximum payload and towing, the Japanese truck is much obliged to entice customers with 1,685 and 6,800 pounds (764 and 3,084 kilograms) versus 1,905 and 7,500 pounds (864 and 3,402 kilograms).
Because the Ford Motor Company couldn’t make a case for the Raptor in the United States for this generation of the Ranger, the ‘Taco wins this round with the TRD Pro. In addition to 16-inch alloys wrapped in appropriate rubber boots, the TRD Pro sweetens the deal with FOX internal bypass shocks tuned by Toyota Racing Development, a front skid plate, a cat-back exhaust system, as well as LED fog lights supplied by Rigid Industries.
Customers of the Ranger can go a couple of ways to enhance off-road capability. On the one hand, there’s the FX4 package. Higher still, the Tremor pack is the Ranger you want when going off the beaten path.
Excluding destination charge, the Tacoma starts at $27,150 while the TRD Pro retails at $46,585 before options. The Ranger is more affordable at $25,980, although it has more gears in its more modern transmission.
That said, what mid-size truck would you pick between these two?
For starters, the best-selling truck in the segment is rocking six trim levels compared to merely three for the American rival. Toyota further makes a business case for a couple of engine options, namely a 2.7L four-cylinder mill and a 3.5L six-cylinder lump compared to the Ranger’s 2.3L turbo.
With 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet (359 Nm) on deck, the V6 is no slouch even though Ford’s engine is torquier at 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). When it comes to maximum payload and towing, the Japanese truck is much obliged to entice customers with 1,685 and 6,800 pounds (764 and 3,084 kilograms) versus 1,905 and 7,500 pounds (864 and 3,402 kilograms).
Because the Ford Motor Company couldn’t make a case for the Raptor in the United States for this generation of the Ranger, the ‘Taco wins this round with the TRD Pro. In addition to 16-inch alloys wrapped in appropriate rubber boots, the TRD Pro sweetens the deal with FOX internal bypass shocks tuned by Toyota Racing Development, a front skid plate, a cat-back exhaust system, as well as LED fog lights supplied by Rigid Industries.
Customers of the Ranger can go a couple of ways to enhance off-road capability. On the one hand, there’s the FX4 package. Higher still, the Tremor pack is the Ranger you want when going off the beaten path.
Excluding destination charge, the Tacoma starts at $27,150 while the TRD Pro retails at $46,585 before options. The Ranger is more affordable at $25,980, although it has more gears in its more modern transmission.
That said, what mid-size truck would you pick between these two?