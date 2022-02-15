Digital Artist Added a Tailgate and a Pair of Doors to a Toyota GR86, Looks Promising

Seriously, Toyota, we know that you are focused on reliable vehicles, and customers appreciate that, but don't you think that you need to get rid of that old-fashion design that might be seen even in your bZ4X?
Many people are looking for Toyotas for their proverbial, bullet-proof reliability, and that's one reason why they are so expensive even on the second-hand market. But, on the other hand, many vehicles are far from being on top of any charts in terms of dependability and are sold in high numbers only because they look better. At the end of the day, you can fix a beautiful car, but you can't make a car look great if it was penned wrongfully in the first place.
One of the best-looking Toyota sports cars on the market is the GR86. Besides, it's a proper driver's car, and it comes with a package to fulfill the promise of that look. But a two-door vehicle with no room in the back for anything bigger than a hot-wheels toy won't be accepted by a family.
The Digimods Design YouTube channel shows in a fast-paced video how they combined the sports car with an SUV, and the result was a great-looking GR86 five-door wagon. Thus, it offers more than a GR86 shooting brake and still keeps the same daring front fascia. However, the biggest surprise is that the SUV in question was not even a Toyota but an Infiniti QX60, which retained significant parts of its rear end.
The artist took the GR86 front side up to the A-pillars and matched it with the SUV. The side sills and the front fenders were also from the Toyota sports car. Thus, they obtained a wider stance for the five-door sporty wagon. Still, apart from the enlarged quarter panels in the back, the artist didn't change the windows, just tinted them a little bit more instead. At the back, the rear taillights, though, were carried over from the GR86, and they look like a perfect match for this rendered sports wagon.
I might say that Digimods Design did a much better job than Toyota when the Japanese carmaker made the Corolla hatchback. But, if the carmaker won't find a magic inspiration potion, some people could try and create better, custom-made front ends for the also reliable Infiniti QX60s.
