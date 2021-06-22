2023 Toyota GR Corolla Rendered as the Exciting AWD Hot Hatch America Wants

It used to be common knowledge that hot hatchbacks weren't going to sell in America. That's mostly why Ford pulled the plug on the Fiesta ST and Focus ST. However, Toyota is on the verge of launching the most exciting import since the Honda Civic Type R. That's right, we're talking about the GR Corolla.
About a decade ago, Toyota didn't really have any exciting cars. The Supra was but a distant memory, and all the cool projects were given to Lexus, which even got to make a hybrid hatchback. But now sports cars are taking over, and after the global success of the GR Yaris, the Corolla is getting a spicy version as well.
The new Corolla has been mildly successful as a hatchback. It's got very bold lines that work well with body kits and even quad exhaust systems. That 1,000-horsepower drift car that Rockstar fields also helps. But in reality, a 2JZ-powered RWD conversion has nothing to do with the boring 2.0-liter normal people buy.
And that's where the GR Corolla comes in. Our exclusive rendering provides a clear preview of this upcoming pocket rocket, which according to our information, will be sold in America, unlike the GR Yaris. For the record, Toyota brought the latter to Mexico, and it sold out in less than a day.
The body kit presented here looks like a direct challenge to the Civic Type R and is accurately depicted based on the latest spy information. The GR looks muscular, with fenders that bulge out at both ends. Vertical air intakes tie the design of both bumpers, as do the giant black inserts, which act as front intake and rear diffuser.
However, we expect the Corolla to be a little less hardcore than the Yaris, which needed things like a chopped roof (carbon) to work as a rally homologation special. But that's not a bad thing; Americans are probably looking for an everyday hot hatch, not a pure race car.
We have heard from multiple sources that they are going to carry over the same engine. That is a 1.6-liter turbo 3-cylinder which is expected to produce about 296 hp and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm), though it could be down to 280-290 hp for the States. There will be a lot of tuning, and we can blow the first piston through the hood.
It will be hooked up to a standard 6-speed manual, and with the help of AWD, will rocket you to 60 mph (96 kph) in around 5.6 seconds. Expect the 2023 GR Corolla to retail from around $35,000 when it goes on sale next year.
