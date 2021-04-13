Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Makes for Very Expensive Fender Bender

Of all the bad things that can happen involving a car, a fender bender is perhaps a best-case scenario-type of accident. Not so if you’re at the wheel of an insanely priced Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.
Bugatti plans to make only 60 such hypercars, with prices starting at $4 million for one. One Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is already in the U.S., being offered for test drives to potential clients and members of the media. It’s also been involved in a minor but very expensive fender bender in St. Louis, Missouri; it has emerged.
The accident occurred on April 1 or April 2 but wasn’t publicized, for obvious reasons. As it so happens, though, you can’t keep a lid on these things in the age of the internet, so video and photos of the aftermath of the crash have popped up on social media (hat tip to SuperCar Blog).
According to KRN Speed, this jet gray Pur Sport is the same one that Shmee150 test-drove recently in Miami, Florida. It arrived at Holman Motorcars St. Louis, the Authorized Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S Dealer, shortly after and was being driven by a potential customer at the time of the crash. According to unconfirmed reports, the Bugatti was speeding, presumably because the driver got a bit too excited and stepped too hard on the gas.
The result was that he rear-ended a Toyota Corolla, failing to brake in time. Photos from the scene show the Corolla out on the grass, by the side of the road, with the Bugatti showing some damage to the front. As per the same source, which cites unconfirmed reports, the damage may be minor, but it still amounts to $200,000. The Corolla took considerable damage to the rear bumper.
The good news is that no one was injured.
While the details being circulated right now (that the Bugatti was speeding, or the extent of the damage) should be taken with a grain of salt, the takeaway is clear. When you have a $4 million car, whatever “minor” damage it takes is going to be expensive to fix.
