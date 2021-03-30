Bugatti Produces 300th Chiron, Only 200 Units Are Still Left

3 A Legend Turns 100: The Fascinating Story of the Bugatti Type 13 "Brescia"

Before the first example of the breed was even delivered, Bugatti announced with great pomp and circumstance that 200 units of the Chiron were spoken for. Five years after the first customer car left the assembly line in Molsheim, the French automaker is celebrating the 300th model in the guise of a Chiron Pur Sport finished in Nocturne paintwork. 18 photos



The Pur Sport also happens to be 50 kilograms (110 pounds) lighter thanks to a titanium exhaust system with 3D-printed components. A fixed rear spoiler, lots of Alcantara, anodized garnish for the interior, and wheels that feature aero blades also need to be mentioned, along with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R high-performance rubber that improves lateral grip by 10 percent.



Bugatti has also stiffened the springs by 65 and 33 percent, respectively, to improve handling. The dampers and wheel camber are different from the Chiron too, along with the stiff anti-roll bars made from carbon fiber.



The Pur Sport further differs from its siblings through a model-specific drive mode. Sport+ is how Bugatti calls it, and in contrast to Sport mode, this setting dials back the traction control system for sideways shenanigans.



“Bugatti stands for the most extraordinary, most powerful, and most elegant hyper sports cars in the world,” said chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann, who also serves as the head honcho of



Those words aren't just wishful thinking. As you already know from Doug DeMuro's review of the Pur Sport, every single example is delivered with a fancy crate that features a blue folder, a carbon-fiber box that matches the finish of the car, a key fob, a USB stick that says one of 500, the owner's manual, screws, a license plate bracket, and a high-quality car cover.

