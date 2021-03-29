2022 Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Will Add a Hybrid Twist to the N/A V12

Along with Ferrari, the peeps at Lamborghini are still rocking high-displacement and high-revving V12s despite the Old Continent’s strict emissions laws. Just like the Prancing Horse of Maranello, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese knows that something has to change as fast as humanly possible.
Thankfully, Lamborghini has the backing of the Volkswagen Group for the transition to hybrids and electrics. In the first instance, the Italian marque will follow up on the Sian with a hybrid-assisted successor for the Aventador. Our friends at Autocar understand that the mystery model will roll out in 2022, packing the same 6.5-liter V12 plant as before.
Lamborghini told Autocar that “2021 is a moment of stabilization before it starts pushing for the next level next year.” A key priority for the super-sporty automaker is “to develop a clear vision of what electrification means for the brand,” starting with the said follow-up to the acclaimed Aventador.
None other than Stephan Winkelmann, the head honcho of Lamborghini, told the British motoring publication that a couple of V12-engined machines will be revealed this year. The man in charge of the Raging Bull didn’t go into detail, but hearsay suggests the Sian’s supercapacitor technology for the first model and a preview of the Aventador’s replacement for the other.
“The challenge is how to match the requests of the legislators while not diluting the expectations of customers in the coming years,” signed off the man who also helms Bugatti. “This is what we are working on right now.”
Maurizio Reggiani, the technical boss at Lamborghini, previously mentioned natural aspiration and a hybrid element for the supercar that will supersede the Aventador. He also told the media that electric all-wheel drive is a serious consideration, a setup that Ferrari utilizes in the SF90 Stradale.
The Prancing Horse employs no fewer than three electric motors in addition to a twin-turbo V8 and a dual-clutch transmission. Two e-motors up front provide torque vectoring for better handling in the twisties, and they’re also used to reverse the vehicle because the DCT doesn’t feature a reverse gear.
