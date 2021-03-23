Bugatti EB 110 With CGI Tribeca Face Is So Hilariously Outrageous We Fell for It

With almost eight billion humans inhabiting The Blue Marble, it’s pretty obvious that opinions will be as diverse as there are grains of sand in the Sahara Desert. That applies to the automotive world as well, which is probably the main reason companies strive to deliver the best possible designs to their cars. Sometimes they fail miserably and/or hilariously.
A great example from the latter category comes in the form of the 2005 to 2014 Subaru Tribeca. It was a five- or seven-seat midsize crossover that delivered the Subaru Legacy architecture in a slightly different wrap thought to be a better family hauler.
Instead, it brought unwelcomed memories of the Pontiac Aztek (the model was just being retired by GM at the time) and naturally failed to make a significant impact on the North American market. Now, fortunately, Subaru has come to its senses and adopted a slightly more conventional styling for the Ascent.
The Bugatti EB 110, on the other hand, is a prime example of something that was touched by a genius. That’s because Marcello Gandini, one of the nominees for the “Car Designer of the Century” award, handled the styling for the prototypes. And, although Romano Artioli's Italian incarnation of Bugatti ultimately fell apart, no one is going to mistake the EB 110 for something else in about a million years.
Oddly enough, someone thought it would be a good idea for the Subaru Tribeca and Bugatti EB 110 to meet in the virtual world and spawn a CGI love child with help from the carfrontswaps Instagram "midwife."
The virtual artist explains the situation in a short but harrowing description. Apparently, the mashup has been directly suggested by one of the followers, and the end result should be taken at face value because “it’s... beautiful.”
Unfortunately, the backstory ends here, so we can only assume the virtual artist had written the words mentioned above with an underlying irony. Still, the combo turned out so hilariously outrageous we immediately fell for it. Frankly, it’s a very rare occasion when car planets align in the most questionable way, and this rendering works so well because of all the wrong reasons.
Instead, it brought unwelcomed memories of the Pontiac Aztek (the model was just being retired by GM at the time) and naturally failed to make a significant impact on the North American market. Now, fortunately, Subaru has come to its senses and adopted a slightly more conventional styling for the Ascent.
The Bugatti EB 110, on the other hand, is a prime example of something that was touched by a genius. That’s because Marcello Gandini, one of the nominees for the “Car Designer of the Century” award, handled the styling for the prototypes. And, although Romano Artioli's Italian incarnation of Bugatti ultimately fell apart, no one is going to mistake the EB 110 for something else in about a million years.
Oddly enough, someone thought it would be a good idea for the Subaru Tribeca and Bugatti EB 110 to meet in the virtual world and spawn a CGI love child with help from the carfrontswaps Instagram "midwife."
The virtual artist explains the situation in a short but harrowing description. Apparently, the mashup has been directly suggested by one of the followers, and the end result should be taken at face value because “it’s... beautiful.”
Unfortunately, the backstory ends here, so we can only assume the virtual artist had written the words mentioned above with an underlying irony. Still, the combo turned out so hilariously outrageous we immediately fell for it. Frankly, it’s a very rare occasion when car planets align in the most questionable way, and this rendering works so well because of all the wrong reasons.