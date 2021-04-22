Toyota GR Corolla Rumored With 300 HP, Priced Lower Than GR Yaris

After years of developing the kind of cars you're only likely to own if you inherit them from your grandfather, Toyota now seems to be in the process of reducing the average age of its target demographics. If it keeps releasing models like the GR Yaris, it has every chance of success.
It's not just the two (maybe even three) obvious models we're thinking of that are responsible for that. Yes, the revival of the Supra nameplate sent a very clear message that Toyota means business, as did the introduction of the brilliantly mental GR Yaris (the GR 86 was the third model and the "iffiest" to make this list). Still, it's actually the new designs of the RAV4 compact SUV and Corolla hatchback that prove this isn't just a fluke, but something that can be seen throughout the company's entire lineup.
If reports from the Japanese website carsensor.net are to be believed, Toyota's GR garage is about to receive a new member in the shape of the long-promised GR Corolla. Talks of a performance version for the popular hatchback date as far back as three years ago, but after the Supra, Yaris, and 86, it looks like it might now be Corolla's time.
Unsurprisingly, the bigger hatchback is expected to borrow as much as possible from its sibling, including the 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine. However, Toyota Gazoo Racing knows full well that fitting the same unit in a larger car has to be accompanied by an increase in power.
With 257 hp (261 PS) already being pulled out of the tiny block, people feared that might be its limit. The report claims a target of 300 PS (296 hp) has been set for the GR Corolla, a bump that would put it well ahead of other hot hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI (239 hp/242 PS).
Considering the GR Corolla's AWD system that it should inherit from the GR Yaris, as well as its price (more on that shortly), the 316-hp (320-PS) VW Golf R would make a much fairer comparison. The quoted website says internal tests revealed that despite the extra power, the GR Corolla would not be as quick as its Yaris equivalent, meaning it should lose any race against the Golf even before it started. Even so, it would still provide a healthy alternative for whoever feels disillusioned with the design of the new-gen Golf.
We said we'd get back on the price aspect, and we are. The same source says that despite the extra power and the extra space (the GR Corolla will be based on a five-door Corolla Sport), the larger hatchback should undercut GR Yaris from a pricing standpoint, even if only by a fraction. At first glance, that doesn't make any sense, but then again, Toyota might want to keep the GR Yaris as some sort of a unicorn, leaving the Corolla to cover the bulk of the sales.
It's all just speculation right now, but you have to agree Toyota would be foolish to let this cool Corolla design go to waste without selling a truly sporty version based on the GR Yaris' powertrain. 300 hp would be a nice bonus, but we'd be OK even with less if it kept the manual and clever AWD system. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long before an official announcement.
If reports from the Japanese website carsensor.net are to be believed, Toyota's GR garage is about to receive a new member in the shape of the long-promised GR Corolla. Talks of a performance version for the popular hatchback date as far back as three years ago, but after the Supra, Yaris, and 86, it looks like it might now be Corolla's time.
Unsurprisingly, the bigger hatchback is expected to borrow as much as possible from its sibling, including the 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine. However, Toyota Gazoo Racing knows full well that fitting the same unit in a larger car has to be accompanied by an increase in power.
With 257 hp (261 PS) already being pulled out of the tiny block, people feared that might be its limit. The report claims a target of 300 PS (296 hp) has been set for the GR Corolla, a bump that would put it well ahead of other hot hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI (239 hp/242 PS).
Considering the GR Corolla's AWD system that it should inherit from the GR Yaris, as well as its price (more on that shortly), the 316-hp (320-PS) VW Golf R would make a much fairer comparison. The quoted website says internal tests revealed that despite the extra power, the GR Corolla would not be as quick as its Yaris equivalent, meaning it should lose any race against the Golf even before it started. Even so, it would still provide a healthy alternative for whoever feels disillusioned with the design of the new-gen Golf.
We said we'd get back on the price aspect, and we are. The same source says that despite the extra power and the extra space (the GR Corolla will be based on a five-door Corolla Sport), the larger hatchback should undercut GR Yaris from a pricing standpoint, even if only by a fraction. At first glance, that doesn't make any sense, but then again, Toyota might want to keep the GR Yaris as some sort of a unicorn, leaving the Corolla to cover the bulk of the sales.
It's all just speculation right now, but you have to agree Toyota would be foolish to let this cool Corolla design go to waste without selling a truly sporty version based on the GR Yaris' powertrain. 300 hp would be a nice bonus, but we'd be OK even with less if it kept the manual and clever AWD system. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long before an official announcement.