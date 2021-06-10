Nissan Fairlady 400Z "Hatchback" Rendering Looks Like a More Practical Z Car

The Nissan Z is one of the most important sports cars of all time. Models like the early 240Z and the complex Z32 300ZX have shaped the perception o Japanese imports for the better. Finally, the decade-old 370Z will be replaced, and we're more than happy with the look of its successor.
Thanks to a pretty accurate concept called the Z Proto and a number of leaks, everybody has a pretty good idea of what to expect. It's a retro design combining design ideas from the past, but that also makes it difficult to improve.
Cars based on icons are tricky. The Abarth or MINI Cooper are difficult to modify, which is probably what you want to do with an attention-grabbing sporty car. So instead of adding the usual fender flares and drift car wheels, this next rendering tries to imagine the Nissan Z with an alternative body, something that stands out right off the assembly line.
Sugar Design calls this the Fairlady 400Z Hatchback, an interesting model name that would probably get a lot of attention from the community. Even though it has a nice ring to it, we're not supposed to name this the "400Z" because, in the past, the number indicated engine displacement. But the Fairlady name will be kept, at least in Japan.
The most likely engine powering this sports car is a VR30DDTT, shared with Infiniti models. Company whistleblowers say this twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 will produce about 400 horsepower and upwards of 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of torque.
The transformation of the new Nissan Z into a hatchback requires a longer roof, taller side windows, and a sort of trunk opening. Of course, this is more of a classy Japanese shooting brake than a practical family car, and it ties in nicely with Sugar Design's renders of the Toyota Supra and BMW Z4.
It's believed that the new Z will be coupe-only, as the roadster is to be scrapped. As indicated by our old spy shots, the "400Z" is based on the old 370Z chassis, which did receive some more modern material (aluminum and carbon). Also, the interior will look way more modern and the dreaded old automatic could be replaced by a unit from Mercedes-Benz.
