They Listened: The 2022 Toyota GR 86 Is Quicker, Agile, and Sharper at Each Turn

You might know it as the Subaru BRZ or the Scion FRS, the second generation of Toyota’s little sports car, the Toyota GR 86, is an all-new design for the 2022 model year. It still comes with the same rear-wheel-drive setup and it has a horizontally opposed 4-cylinder engine, much like the new BRZ. Doug DeMuro got a chance to check out its quirks and features.
If you grew up in the '80s and '90s, you understand the significance of the ‘86’. It was a drift legend, and for many car enthusiasts of that demographic, it was an introduction into the world of Japanese tuner cars.
Like the first generation, the 2022 GR 86 also comes as a Subaru BRZ. You will get a lot of the same features, whichever option you choose. They both pack the same 2.4-liter 4-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, making 230 hp (25 hp more than the first generation GR 86). All that power goes to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission. The result is an astounding driving experience with a bargain price.
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 comes with a revised look, updated interior, and better tech than the previous 86. It starts at $29,000 ($200 off the BRZ base model price) in the U.S.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 GR 86 is glorious. The older GR 86 and Scion FRS had fantastic driving dynamics. Driving them on curvy roads and throwing them around was exhilarating. However, they had a big flaw - they did not come with enough power. The recently released version finally corrects that flaw. It’s a tiny margin but offers a significant difference. It can do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleratrion in the low 6-seconds, which feels quick.
Based on DeMuro’s test drive, the GR steers, handles and drives fantastically. It corners amazingly with good steering precision, a rare feature on cars in its price point.
Do you think the GR 86 needs more thrill? Unfortunately, Toyota and Subaru don’t want to amp the power even more. I think it needs a turbo since it comes with the same powertrain as the 260 hp Subaru Ascent Crossover. Like DeMuro, I believe it would add more value to the GR 86 and BRZ.
