2022 Toyota GR 86 Turns Into Valiant Shooting Brake Explorer of the Urban Jungle

Subaru and Toyota adopted a staggered launch approach to their ensemble work on the second-generation BRZ and GR 86 sports cars. So, one could even consider the latter as the fresher option, even though neither is yet on sale.
Hidden meanings, that’s what the world is all about sometimes. For example, we said the Toyota GR 86 might be considered fresh when compared to its second-generation BRZ sibling, not just because it was introduced later. But also, because it likes to dwell among lots and lots of green plants in the latest rendering coming from Sugar Chow, the pixel master behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media.
And, as it turns out, the virtual artist has adopted “Touring the world” as a motto, so we shouldn’t be surprised that it has hidden station wagon meanings. That’s no surprise at all, considering his previous recent work. Things like the Mercedes-AMG GT or the BMW 8 Series have been transformed into sporty wagons, and even the other Toyota collaboration (GR Supra with BMW Z4) hasn’t escaped the practical CGI treatment.
Then again, just a few days ago, a crimson teaser suggested the next in line to get the Shooting Brake design lines would be something smaller yet just as dynamic. Now the curtain has fallen, and Sugar Chow has presented the vision of a trio of 2022 Toyota GR 86 examples enjoying a peaceful and serene nature scene in red, silver, and blue “Shootingbrake” guise.
Just like previous sporty works, the station wagon GR 86 doesn’t add another pair of doors to the mix and instead goes for a decidedly European three-door hatchback-like appearance. We don’t mind the hot hatch atmosphere, though, as the little Toyota looks beefy and ready to serve as the U.S. alternative to the masterfully engineered GR Yaris.
Sure, even a GR 86 Shooting Brake is just wishful thinking, but it wouldn’t be a hoot to drive such a thing if Toyota packed the 257-horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, the six-speed stick shift, as well as that rally-inspired AWD drivetrain inside?
