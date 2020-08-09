2022 Toyota GR 86 Spied for the First Time, Will Have 2.4-Liter With 217 HP

The big scoop on the 2022 Toyota GR 86 is here. It might not be everything people hoped for, but we're getting a brand new sports coupe, and that's always good news.
In case you didn't know, the GR 86 is the successor to the GT 86, known simply as the 86 in America. The model is eight years old, starting life under the Scion brand. The successor has been rumored for many years, and for a while, it looked like Toyota and Subaru were going to pull the plug.
However, the first spy photos of an actual prototype have been snapped by Instagrammer @kystify, who sent photos and a short video to YouTuber Matt Marah. The photos were taken near a Toyota R&D facility in Michigan and show a camouflaged prototype, but we know 86 fans will notice all the changes despite this.
The styling is a bit simpler and flatter, vaguely reminiscent of older Lexus coupes as well as the 370Z for some reason. The geometric shapes of the lights are in contrast with the over-designed Toyota Supra. If the camo isn't doing it for you, Toyota actually made a preview concept, the GRMN Sports FR, which somehow looks more like a modern Supra... than the modern Supra.
Though unconfirmed, specs are available from Japanese sources which have proven reliable in the past. While rumors talked about Toyota using a 2-liter turbo engine in this new car, that's not what's happening, at least not yet. The GR 86 will be powered by the FA24 four-cylinder, aka Subaru's brand new boxer engine.
This is believed to power the next-gen STI as well, but in the 86, it won't have a turbo. The maximum output will be 217 hp (22 PS), as opposed to 205 hp (207 PS) for the current model. The full torque will be 177 lb-ft at 5,500rpm, as opposed to 151 lb-ft at 6,400rpm in the current FA20-powered car.
