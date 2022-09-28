2022 Toyota Tundra Trucks Feel Like True Lunar Rock TRD Pros When Lifted on 35s

Westcott Designs is an aftermarket truck accessories shop located in Phoenix, Arizona, that will soon become famous during 2022’s edition of the SEMA Show.
This is because they recently worked with the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media) to imagine a very cool, OEM-borrowed Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro for their SEMA booth. The CGI goodies included an overlanding atmosphere, a matching jet ski (!), as well as great-looking crimson aftermarket wheels.
By the way, the customization shop is well on its way to respect their build timeline and their 2023 Sequoia TRD Pro already looks great even after it only donned the massive 37-inch tires – with the rest of the goodies still impending. Anyway, this is not the only great Toyota TRD Pro they have modified with “high-quality aftermarket products made in the USA.”
Instead, we also noticed across their social media reel a bunch of other cool Japanese trucks, including the aging but still strong 4Runner or the way newer XK70-series 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Westcott seems to love them TRD Pro builds and a couple of Lunar Rock examples were recently showcased to present all the custom goodies.
We start with the 6.5’ bed example that was lifted on the aftermarket shop’s in-house suspension kit and now stands on 18-inch Method Race Wheels 701s wrapped with 35-inch Toyo Tires AT3s. It’s the first unit example below and it does not look half bad, right?
But then there is also a second unit (also embedded below) that is even cooler. And not just because it sports the same Lunar Rock color from the TRD Pro palette that bodes great with 18-inch, black KMC Impact Wheels shod in 35-inch Nitto Tire Ridge Grappler tires or that fact that it is equally lifted and ready for any off-road shenanigans.
Instead, the piece of resistance is represented by the attention to the small details – such as the front Tundra lettering or the plastic accessories that mimic the sporty forged carbon fiber look!
