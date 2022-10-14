Ford Sells More Full-Size Pickup Trucks Than GM in Q3 2022, But Only Just

F-Series sales in the United States have contracted by 2.8 percent in Q3 2022 as opposed to Q3 2021, down from 172,799 units to 167,962 units. That is, however, good enough for the Ford Motor Company to finish the quarter in first place. General Motors, represented by the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, had to settle for 167,367 full-size trucks.
The Ram P/U ranked third in Q3 2022, with 118,106 trucks delivered in the United States of America while pretty much every automaker out there is addressing supply chain issues that go beyond semiconductors. Currently offered exclusively with six-cylinder powertrains, the Toyota Tundra improved 42.82 percent from Q3 2021 with 30,203 deliveries to its name.
Dead last in the full-size truck segment, the Nissan Titan dropped nearly 74.5 percent from 4,996 to 1,275 pickups. All in all, the segment contracted by 2.3 percent from 496,488 to 484,913 sales in the months of July, August, and September. In year-to-date terms, it is even worse, as in 1,467,846 compared to 1,662,963 for the first three quarters of the last calendar year.
Currently listed at $34,585 excluding destination charge, the F-150 is joined by an electric sibling and a brand-new Super Duty that premiered a brand-new V8 engine based on the 7.3-liter Godzilla. The Ford Motor Company has also worked its magic on the Power Stroke turbo diesel, which promises the most pound-foot of torque in the heavy-duty truck segment.
General Motors also redesigned the Silverado HD and Sierra HD, and next week, the GMC brand will debut the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. Over at Ram, their first-ever electric pickup will be unveiled as a concept next month. The Ram Revolution isn’t based on the half-ton or heavy-duty frames, but on a brand-new platform designated STLA Frame. This architecture is reportedly capable of approximately 500 miles (805 kilometers) of range.
As for Toyota and Nissan, not much has changed for the 2023 model year. The Tundra soldiers on with ICE-only and hybrid-infused V6 powertrains, whereas the Titan makes use of a naturally-aspirated V8 with 400 ponies.
