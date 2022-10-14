Ford Sells More Full-Size Pickup Trucks Than GM in Q3 2022, But Only Just

F-Series sales in the United States have contracted by 2.8 percent in Q3 2022 as opposed to Q3 2021, down from 172,799 units to 167,962 units. That is, however, good enough for the Ford Motor Company to finish the quarter in first place. General Motors, represented by the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, had to settle for 167,367 full-size trucks.

