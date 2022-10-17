Trek's New Domane+ SLR Is the Manufacturer's Lightest E-Road Bike to Date

Built on an 800 Series OCLV Carbon frame, Trek’s new Domane+ SLR series is the manufacturer’s lightest e-road bike to date, feeling like your standard, non-motorized two-wheeler.
When designing the Domane+ SLR, Trek wanted to create a vehicle that looks, sounds, and rides just like a traditional road bike, but keeps you going up those hills with the help of a natural-feeling assist. The manufacturer succeeded in building just that, with the new electric road bike boasting a “groundbreaking ratio of lightweight design and high-speed assist”.
Thanks to the 800 series carbon frame that is based on, Domane+ SLR tips the scales at just 26 pounds (11.8 kg), being wrapped in a sleek and sporty package. Trek's performance e-road bike is meant to take you far, fast.
But while it doesn’t look anything like your standard e-bike, Trek’s new wheeler packs a compact, 360Wh battery in the downtube, which is smaller than what you see in most e-road bikes. The battery claims to offer a range of 60 miles (96.5 km) per charge. There’s also a 160Wh range extender available as extra with the Domane+ SLR, which goes in the water bottle cage and boosts that range to 90 miles (145 km).
Trek’s new Domane+ SLR e-bike comes with a compact, weight-saving motor, a TQ harmonic ping ring transmission that’s smaller, lighter, and 1.5x quieter than traditional e-bike motors. It also consists of fewer parts, which makes it more durable. The 250W motor has a peak power of 300W and a maximum torque of 50 Nm. In the U.S., the Domane+ SLR can hit 28 mph (45 kph) and in Europe, the motor is limited to 15.5 mph (25 kph).
The bike features a sleek display on the top tube that keeps you up to date with the bike’s range, speed, and other such important stats.
Available in multiple sizes and configurations, Trek’s stealthy e-bike starts at approximately $9,000 and goes as high as $13,000.
