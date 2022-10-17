Digital 1958 Chevy Bel Air Impala Restomod Seems to Imply That It’s a Feisty Hybrid

While Chevrolet is preoccupied with such mundane stuff as a 2024 Trax with no AWD, not taking any decisions about the fate of the iconic Camaro, or flaunting the latest Silverado heavy-duty truck, some folks have much more nefarious ideas.
And these thoughts might trump anything the automaker has on offer right now, for various reasons. Well, for starters, this idea is (unfortunately) merely wishful thinking. Secondly, the model in question was already dead for some time, and anyway, the project is based on its original ancestor. But it is also too cool not to give it a chance to shine under the CGI spotlight – and perhaps make some diehard fans start running amuck crying aloud their outrage.
Meet Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media, who has again found a little time for a CGI personal project in between real Rat Rod Hot Rod work that’s equally quirky and ready plus willing to make some enthusiasts feel sick with either adoration or contempt (depending on their POV). Alas, these are the derelict mysterious ways of this pixel master.
So, he recently took a CGI break from real-world projects to discuss with us the curious case of the 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Impala, the one-model-year hit wonder that paved the way for no less than ten generations of Impala fun. Only this ’58 here is up to no good, considering even the author confesses that “the only thing in my mind would be to mutilate it into something fun and ridiculous to drive.”
Unfortunately, there are no details regarding this wishful-thinking Chevy other than the fact the author would love to build this as his personal hoot and then just “piss off people with this car.” But why the potential outrage, aside from the obvious black-and-crimson derelict-style looks, or the Ute pickup truck with no bed design? Well, there are numerous hints – from the slammed atmosphere to the widebody attitude – that we are dealing with something strange.
Perhaps the big front fender exhaust and what looks like dual EV motors on the rear axle tend to suggest it’s a crazy hybrid assembly?
