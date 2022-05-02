1958 Chevrolet Impala Is a Museum Piece, Flaunts 348 Tri-Power and Continental Kit

Introduced in 1958 as a range-topping version of the Bel Air, the Impala quickly became one of Chevrolet's most popular vehicles. And the nameplate sold like hotcakes until the late 1970s.
The Impala is far from rare regardless of generation, but some versions are more sought-after than others. Collectors usually go with the SS variants of the 1960s, but the first-generation Impala is also a desirable classic. That's because it was built for only one model year in 1958.
A stylish two-door that shares some design cues with the Cadillac Eldorado Seville, the 1958 Chevy Impala moved more than 181,000 units. That's a lot of cars, but because many of them have been abandoned in junkyards, the 1958 Impala is a hard-to-find vehicle in 2022.
Especially if you're looking for one in pristine condition. Convertible models are even rarer, as only 55,989 Impala left the factory with a soft-top that year. The car you're looking at here is one of the finest 1958 Impala Convertibles out there.
As much as I like old Impalas, I'm a bigger fan of Mopars from the era. And even when it comes to GM cars, I prefer Buicks and Oldsmobiles from the late 1950s. But man, is this Impala drop-top pretty. "Wow" doesn't even begin to cover it. It's the very definition of "Concours-condition" and it's a car that should be able to win prizes at every automotive event.
It also sports that perfect 1950s color combo with a red body and cream top and a matching interior with grey accents. And it also flaunts a continental tire kit, one of my favorite features on 1950s cars. Not impressed? Well, what if I told you that this Impala hides a 348-cubic-inch V8 under the hood?
Yup, I'm talking about the W-series, Turbo Thrust V8, the largest mill available in the Impala at the time. And it gets even better because this 348 is not the four-barrel carb version. It's the top-of-the-line variant with three two-barrel carburetors and 280 horsepower. On top of that, it has air conditioning and all the power accessories that Chevy offered at the time. This rig is the Cadillac of first-generation Impalas.
No wonder the guy who owns it right now needed three months to convince the previous owner to let it go.
How much is a classic like this worth? Well, Concours-ready 1958 Impalas are usually valued at more than $60,000, but the engine and options on this car push the sticker beyond the $100K mark. 348-equipped land yachts like this usually go for more than $120,000, but some 1958 Impalas are known to have changed hands for more than $150K.
