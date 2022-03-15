Matching-Numbers 1958 Chevrolet Impala Looks Great in Wallpaper-Quality Photos

While the Impala got to see the daylight in 1958, the first time the American carmaker used this nameplate was in 1956 at the General Motors Motorama show.
The Impala evolved from concept to production-ready model in less than a year, with Chevrolet eventually launching it as the top-of-the-line Bel Air in 1958.
The first year on the market was a big hit for the Impala. This particular model accounted for no less than 15 percent of all Chevy sales, as the GM brand built close to 56,000 convertibles and over 125,000 coupes.
It was pretty clear the Impala was here to stay, so in 1959, Chevrolet decided to launch it as a stand-alone series.
This Impala was recently posted on Craigslist, as the owner is apparently trying to sell what looks to be a 1958 model in a very solid condition.
While the vehicle is no longer 100 percent original (it’s actually getting closer to restomod territory), a matching-numbers 348 (5.7-liter) is still there under the hood. The engine is still running, though right now, it uses a single Edelbrock carburetor. The original TriPower is still available, and the owner says it goes with the car.
Other than that, it’s very clear this Impala is solid. There’s absolutely no rust, and while it still requires minor TLC, it looks to be ready for the road anyway.
As said, there are several modern tidbits on this Impala, including a new sound system with Bluetooth and a subwoofer. A Continental kit is also available.
As for the price, nobody expects such a cool Impala to sell for cheap, and the wallpaper-quality pictures are the living proof this is quite a gem. Parked in Laguna Beach, this Impala is ready to go for $70,000, so it remains to be seen if anyone is willing to pay that much, given the car is no longer entirely original.
