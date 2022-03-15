1961 Chevrolet Impala Bubble Top Duo Searching for New Owner, Mysterious Everything

1961 was a pretty big year for the Impala nameplate. After its debut in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, the Impala graduated to a standalone series in 1959, though this second generation remained on the market for just two years.
In other words, 1961 witnessed the debut of the third-generation Impala, and it goes without saying this was a notable release that included plenty of novelties.
The Impala roofline styling, also known as the bubble top, rapidly gained lots of fans, not only in the States but also elsewhere. And because the Impala was becoming more focused on performance, 1961 was also the year when Chevrolet launched the SS option.
Available for just $53.80, the RPO-240, also known as the Super Sport Equipment Package, was the first version of what later became the Impala SS, an iconic name in the high-performance muscle world.
Someone on Craigslist is selling not one but two separate Impala bubble top models, and as you can easily figure out with a few clicks in the photo gallery, both are project cars requiring a full restoration.
Unfortunately, the seller hasn’t provided any details on these two restoration candidates, so we have no clue if they come with an engine, and if they do, whether it still runs on not. Clearly, a pair of 1961 Chevrolet Impalas is a great package for someone planning a full restoration, as two such models could help build an ultimate Impala that could be worth a small fortune.
But given no specifics have been shared, an in-person inspection of both cars is a must-do, especially because it’s critical to know if any big parts are missing and if there’s at least one engine that could help power a restored Impala.
The seller wants $12,500 for both cars, so if you’re in the market looking for an Impala project, maybe this pair could help you build the ultimate bubble top.
