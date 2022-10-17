Honda CR-V Hits Rolls-Royce in Canada, Driver Ghosts the Scene on Foot

More on this:

1 My Dream Luxury Sedan Just Ghosted Me – Now What?

2 Driven: Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge – The $400K Squeaky Luxury Sedan

3 2023 Honda CR-V Production Starts in Canada, Two U.S. Plants to Follow Suit

4 Honda CR-V Seems Unstoppable in a Police Chase, Demolishing Everything in Its Path

5 4-Year Rolls-Royce Ghost Electric Conversion Cost a House and a Marriage