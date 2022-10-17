Honda CR-V Hits Rolls-Royce in Canada, Driver Ghosts the Scene on Foot

A Rolls-Royce Ghost was left immobilized in downtown Toronto, Canada, supposedly a few days ago, after it was hit by a Honda CR-V.
Aftermath footage was shared online by supercar.fails on Instagram over the weekend, and it shows the Japanese crossover stranded in the middle of the junction, and the luxury sedan on the side of the road, with its doors open.
According to the preliminary information, the driver of the Honda CR-V ran a red light, and by the looks of it, it T-boned the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Subsequent to the accident, the driver of the high-rider is said to have made a run for it on foot, so we can assume that they were not injured.
Hopefully, the same goes for everyone else involved in this accident, which was so brutal it left deep marks on both vehicles, with parts scattered over a few meters around the scene. The CR-V’s face was completely destroyed, and if you look closely at it, you will see steam coming out from under the hood. Also, the side airbags were deployed too, probably alongside the front ones.
As for the luxury sedan, it too had deep marks on it, especially on the left front fender, and on the driver’s door. The airbags were deployed here too, keeping the driver (and maybe the passengers?) safe.
Depending on the structural integrity of both cars, they could be write-offs, but in all likelihood, the Ghost can be brought back to its initial shine, assuming that the insurance will cover everything. Otherwise, it will be a hefty repair bill from the shop, as besides the body panels, it probably needs other new components as well. The CR-V, on the other hand, probably gave its last breath in that junction. If you know more about this accident, you can share it with us in the comments area down below, and we will update this story.
