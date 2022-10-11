1932 Ford Hot Rod Has a Very Old Caddy Heart, Still Pumping Hard

The Goodguys Chevrolet Performance Builder of the Year awards recently wrapped up several months of searching for the best new custom builds out there. The winners of both main categories in the competition, GM Iron and GM Retro Iron, were announced last week and, as promised, we’re now taking a closer look at each of them.
Yesterday we talked about the bubble top 1961 Chevrolet Impala that snatched the 2022 Chevrolet Performance GM Iron Builder of the Year title for its maker, Big Oak Garage. Now, we’re bringing under the spotlight a build by Hollywood Hot Rods, recognized as Chevrolet Performance GM Retro Iron Builder of the Year for the contraption.
That would be a 1932 Ford hot rod, built in the usual style of the genre, but with touches of what its makers intended to be “European racing finesse.” The car has been in the works for about six years, and already had a title to its name, won during the Goodguys 2022 Meguiar’s Street Rod d’Elegance back in April.
Shaped like your average hot rod, with chopped top and sectioned body, the build stands out thanks to things like the front grille, split windshield, and mesh vent panels on the sides of the hood, held in place by visible rivets.
Behind those mesh panels and under the hood sits a Cadillac engine 331ci in size. It’s not some new piece of hardware, but one made all the way back in 1949, upgraded, of course, including with the use of Stromberg 97 carburetors. The unit is controlled by means of a Tremec five-speed transmission, “one of the few modern pieces of mechanical equipment” on this thing, according to Fuel Curve.
The engine sends power to the road by means of wire wheels, sized 16 and 18 inches, made by British Wheelsmith and wrapped in Dunlop tires.
The unnamed Hollywood Hot Rods 1932 Ford is not out on the open market yet, meaning you'll not find it for sale, and we also have no details as to where it’ll be headed for show and tell next.
