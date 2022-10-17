Ram Demon V12 Feels Like a Proper Dodge SRT-10 Heir, but There’s a Virtual Catch

Today, feisty full-size pickup trucks are mostly prone to a fully off-road, dune-bashing, and rock-crawling lifestyle. Tomorrow, who knows, maybe they’ll throw a look back at vintage, sporty nameplates.
One can have the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor or the V8-powered Chevy Silverado ZR2 if you are not being picky about having the most powerful OEM pickup truck out there and just want a cool and nimble (at least as far as 4x4s go) companion for off-road and overlanding adventures. But, of course, if you want the absolute best, then only the supercharged 2023 F-150 Raptor R and 2023 Ram 1500 TRX will do.
Anyway, that does not mean folks will not regret the feisty and sporty street truck times when Chevy, GMC, or Dodge Ram were pretending these pickups were like sports cars. And one of the major bonkers ideas played out back during the early to mid-2000s when Dodge allowed Ram to create the 8.3-liter (505ci) 510-horsepower SRT-10 equivalent of the Viper sports car with a truck bed.
The model, of course, had its fans. And even today, some of them still remember it dearly, and perhaps even dare to do something about it. So, here is the virtual artist better known as tuningcar_ps on social media, who likes to CGI-play with the simple yet quirky stuff, such as doing a V12-powered upgrade for the 2004-2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10 pickup truck.
Naturally, this redesign needs a proper nameplate to aid in standing out in the current feisty full-size pickup truck crowd, so the pixel master decided not only on reviving the old Dodge Ram moniker but also to call this a Demon V12! Unfortunately, there are no specific details regarding how to implement a V12 powertrain. Meanwhile, there is also just the rear POV to judge the envisioned specific design. Alas, it will not be too hard to do that, at least based on the CGI-slammed attitude and digital widebody atmosphere!
Anyway, that does not mean folks will not regret the feisty and sporty street truck times when Chevy, GMC, or Dodge Ram were pretending these pickups were like sports cars. And one of the major bonkers ideas played out back during the early to mid-2000s when Dodge allowed Ram to create the 8.3-liter (505ci) 510-horsepower SRT-10 equivalent of the Viper sports car with a truck bed.
The model, of course, had its fans. And even today, some of them still remember it dearly, and perhaps even dare to do something about it. So, here is the virtual artist better known as tuningcar_ps on social media, who likes to CGI-play with the simple yet quirky stuff, such as doing a V12-powered upgrade for the 2004-2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10 pickup truck.
Naturally, this redesign needs a proper nameplate to aid in standing out in the current feisty full-size pickup truck crowd, so the pixel master decided not only on reviving the old Dodge Ram moniker but also to call this a Demon V12! Unfortunately, there are no specific details regarding how to implement a V12 powertrain. Meanwhile, there is also just the rear POV to judge the envisioned specific design. Alas, it will not be too hard to do that, at least based on the CGI-slammed attitude and digital widebody atmosphere!