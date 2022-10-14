2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 Teased Again, Will Debut October 20th

First previewed in December 2021, the all-electric Sierra Denali returns with slightly more details than before. For starters, GMC will debut its luxury electric truck next week. The fine print reads that Edition 1 will be available early 2024. The Sierra EV Denali will follow suit in the spring.
“The Denali of EVs, towering above your expectations of an electric truck,” is how the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit hypes up this half-ton pickup. Obviously more luxurious than the Silverado-branded sibling from Chevy, the upcoming Sierra EV Denali is rocking an illuminated front grille, illuminated GMC lettering within that front grille, and reverse-L signature lighting.
A panoramic glass roof, a shark-fin antenna, LED taillights with black trim pieces for good measure, and the Denali badge on the passenger side of the tailgate also need to be mentioned, along with perforated leather upholstery on the seats and the Denali script embroidered in the front headrests. Pretty luxurious compared to most GM products, the Sierra EV Denali is expected to launch with at least two battery options and rear- or all-wheel drive.
A high-performance variant, likely inspired by the Hummer EV, is also rumored, although we don’t know if this go-faster variant will feature the three-motor powertrain of the Hummer EV Edition 1 and EV3X on which the Edition 1 is based. Also worthy of note, the base trim of the Hummer EV comes with a dual-motor setup with 625 peak horsepower on deck.
Presented in January 2022, the Silverado EV promises more than 660 horsepower and 780 pound-foot (1,058 Nm) of torque in Wide Open Watts Max Power Mode in the RST. Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in less than 4.5 seconds, the Chevrolet-branded sibling is estimated with a 400-mile (644-kilometer) range for the WT and RST.
