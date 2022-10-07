Can't Afford a Brand New GMC Sierra HD? This 1996 Model Will Satisfy for Less

Earlier today, GMC unveiled the all-new 2024 Sierra Denali Heavy Duty Ultimate. Considering that's bound to be a $40,000 vehicle at the bare minimum every day of the week, that basically puts it out of the price range of most sensible people. But its ancestor from 1996 won't break the bank.
Back when the GMT-400 Sierra was a re-bagged Chevy truck and not much else, this 3500 was at least every bit the hearty workman's truck its Chevrolet cousin was. It's for sale via Frankman Motor Company in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and boy, does it feel like a bargain compared to newer trucks. In terms of the model year, this truck is right in the sweet spot. Not so old that OBD II scanners sprout legs and run away screaming, and not so new that everything is computerized to the point where common folks can't fix them.
Powering this truck is a true relic of a bygone age, the 7.4-liter GM Vortec V8 jetting a healthy 290 horsepower at 4,000 RPMs and 410 lb-ft (557.6 Nm) of torque at 3,200 rpm. It is a four-wheel drive model, so expect fuel economy to be a true horror show. But let's be real, this is the kind of truck that can pay for itself in a couple of weeks or less if you're hauling something of value from one place to another.
With a black paint color outside and grey leather seats inside, this was about as luxurious as pickup trucks came in the mid-90s. The days of trucks being incentivized to be equipped like Range Rovers or BMWs had yet to pass by this juncture. It just makes them all the more affordable in the aftermarket. With 163,725 miles (263,489.8 km) on the odometer, this truck is no spring chicken.
But if you just started your own construction business and need something to get to work in, it sure beats filing for bankruptcy because you decided to get something fancy and new. The price for it all? $16,789 before tax, or a little under a third the price of a brand-new Sierra.
