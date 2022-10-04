GM Will Debut the Refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD Trucks on October 6, Here's What To Expect

GM is on a roll, judging by the Q3 results, which helped the Detroit company gain the number one spot in the U.S. in the full-size SUV, full-size truck, and large luxury SUV categories. Heavy Duty trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado HD and the GMC Sierra HD were essential to this success.
There isn’t much news coming from GMC lately, other than the imminent launch of the Sierra EV. The electric pickup truck has been building a lot of anticipation, but a lot more people are eager to find out about the refreshed Sierra HD lineup, which is expected to debut in a couple of days. With the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD already introduced last month, it’s high time that GMC will launch its version onto the market.
In a press release concerning the Q3 sales results, GM said that the refreshed GMC Sierra HD would debut on October 6. The updated heavy-duty pickup truck will get to customers next year as a 2024 model, just like its brother Chevrolet Silverado HD. The new model was initially expected to launch a year earlier, but the pandemic and supply chain woes pushed back the reveal to the 2024 model year.
According to GM Authority, the upcoming heavy-duty truck will feature fresh design cues and a new turn signal indicator animation. The interior will receive the most significant upgrade, with a new 13.4-inch infotainment screen, horizontally-arranged physical buttons, and a new virtual instrument panel projected on a 12.3-inch display.
If Chevy Silverado HD is any indication, the GMC Sierra HD will also feature a more powerful 6.6-liter V8 L5P turbodiesel Duramax engine, with 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft (1,322 Nm) of torque. This will also come with a new Allison-branded 10-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the Silverado HD, the Sierra HD will be announced with an off-road AT4X variant right from the start.
