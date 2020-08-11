Six-Door GMC Sierra Denali HD Is the Stretched Pickup You Didn't Know You Wanted

Elon Himself Is Approving Tuning on His Teslas, Is Even Excited by Some Tuners

Well, it turns out there is. What if you have a) a very large family that simply can't fit into a regular Crew Cab or b) a team of eight workers that needs to travel from one place to another together with all their equipment? You can either buy a van and use a trailer for the equipment, or you can give the guys at CABT a call and have your pickup truck magically grow an extra set of doors.The company based in Guthrie, Oklahoma, specializes in making big, American trucks even bigger by extending their wheelbase enough to make room for one more row of seats. Usually, they work on Ford models, but now they've taken the wraps off a GMC Sierra HD pickup truck, and it's quite a sight.The work done by Custom Autos by Tim (hence the CABT acronym) is impressively clean and tidy, which is probably why these conversions don't come cheap. If you have a 2017 or newer pickup truck and the urge to see it with an extra set of doors, you're looking at a minimum bill of $65,000, truck not included.Yes, that's the kind of money that could buy you a new pickup, and then you would have eight doors and ten seats, except spread across two vehicles. Depending on the situation, that might not be an acceptable configuration. Plus, let's face it, six-door pickup trucks are mighty cool.There's no word on what's driving the GMC truck we have here, but CABT doesn't offer any performance enhancements, so it's the same engine the truck had before its conversion. That being said, it's highly recommended you go for the option with the highest amount of torque before considering this type of modification given the weight it adds and the trucks' tendency to tow heavy things.

