1959 Plymouth Sport Fury Won’t Even Look at You Since It’s Such a Big Movie Star

If you’re currently looking for a car like no other, how about one that’s so famous it won’t even let you touch it? 17 photos



Or at least, that’s what the owner claims in a post on



While the Plymouth Fury first saw the light of day in 1955, Sport Fury received the go-ahead only four years later when it was introduced as a top of the range model for the entire lineup. It was the moment when the Fury itself was relegated to the second-highest configuration in the series.



In other words, this big celebrity is a year-one Sport Fury that comes with lots of original parts, including the 318ci (5.2-liter) engine fitted with a four-barrel carburetor, a move made after the Plymouth abandoned the dual four-barrel configuration for model year 1959.



The big move star not only that it is excellent condition, but it also comes with lots of improvements and extras, including dual-side mirrors, a dual exhaust system, the original repair manuals and floor mats. The owner says the Sport Fury has already won several awards at car shows but no evidence has been produced in this regard.



The odometer indicates 83,000 miles (133,500 km), and you’re also getting good tires, which should allow you to drive the Plymouth home should you decide to buy it.



This '59 Plymouth Sport Fury could land into your garage straight from Hollywood, as it's one famous classic car that recently starred in four movies, namely Devil all the Time, Bigger, Hidden Figures, and Son of the South.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.