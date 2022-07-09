2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition Comes Into Focus With Improved Off-Road Capability

AEV improves the breed with steel front and rear bumpers that feature beefed-up recovery points and winch capability for the front bumper alone. Hot-stamped boron steel is used for the skid plates, which are split between the front, steering gear, transfer case, fuel tank, and rear differential plates.Laser-engraved wheels finished in gloss black with AEV’s recessed valve system also need to be mentioned, a race-inspired wheel design that’s complemented by 33-inch rubber boots of the mud-terrain variety from Goodyear. From a visual standpoint, American Expedition Vehicles branding is present on the bumpers, headrests, and all-weather floor liners.An updated front grille and fascia, gloss-black door handles, and a black inner tailgate pretty much sum up this light-duty overlander. “The AT4X is an incredibly formidable platform when it comes to on- and off-road performance and capability,” said Dave Harriton of AEV. “We took our signature approach to help elevate this truck’s inherent off-road capability to the next level. We are confident that customers will love the result.”The founder and chief executive officer of American Expedition Vehicles isn’t lying. Compared to the AT4X, the AEV Edition features 27 percent more approach angle (32.5 degrees). The departure angle improves by 0.4 degrees to 23.4 degrees, and the breakover angle improves to 23 degrees as opposed to 22.7 degrees. In terms of ground clearance, we’re dealing with 11.2 inches compared to 10.8 inches for the non-AEV Edition AT4X.Exclusively offered with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the go-anywhere package comes with 6.2 liters of small-block V8 goodness. The naturally-aspirated engine develops 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm). In non-AEV Edition spec, the AT4X boasts 1,290 pounds (585 kilograms) of payload and 8,700 lbs (3,946 kgs) of towing capacity.