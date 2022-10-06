A Closer Look at the New GMC Sierra HD Ultimate, a Common Man's Truck In Layers of Luxury

But if you're not a purist, and you can judge a book by its contents and not by its cover, let's take a closer look. As announced earlier today, The Sierra HD is the GMC flavor of GM's heavy-duty truck line that's been a thorn in the side of Ford and Ram's side since time immemorial.
But even without comparing the Sierra HD Denali to its rivals, there's quite a bit to like on first impressions alone. Let's take a closer look. Is it worth choosing over an F-250, F-350, or equivalent Ram? Only you can decide. Though GM prides itself on hailing this line of GMCs as a luxury truck, real-world tradesmen and contractors are bound to love the power of a 6.6-liter Duramax turbocharged diesel V8 paired with the always lovely ten-speed Allison 10L1000 transmission.
It's an engine and transmission combo that's been a trademark of GM heavy-duty trucks for nearly 25 years. This particular iteration jets a respectable 470 horsepower and an eye-watering 975 lb-ft (1,322 lb-ft) of torque. It also offers 25 percent more torque low in the rev range than the equivalent model from this year. At the 2500 Crew Cab level, the towing capacity of 21,900 (9,933 kg) lbs is the best in its class. It's undoubtedly reassuring to some that a tried and true diesel is still an option on the table. Especially at a time when questions abound regarding battery EV range anxiety in new EV trucks, especially from their rivals at Ford.
Towing-capacity ratings of 22,500 lbs (10,205.8 kg) for the single cab 2500 and 36,000 lbs (16,329 kg) for the 3500HD are also extremely respectable. Through GMC's ProGrade trailering system, a range of up to 14 cameras, depending on the model, will provide an unparalleled of the trailer in tow. A view that countless truck owners who've dinged their trailers on curbs and corners of buildings would have no doubt wish they'd had.
Available in 2500 and 3500 HD models in Regular Cab, Crew Cab, and Extended Cab configurations, there's a truck within the range to fulfill everyone's needs. From a hustling bachelor/bachelorette construction worker to the site supervisor with four kids to feed. With a new 13.4-inch diagonal touchscreen navigation and infotainment screen, and stylish full-grain leather on par with the Napa leather found in high-end Ram trucks over the last ten years, there are plenty of comforts outside of the essentials all new vehicles must have in 2022.
With six new premium exterior colors, Redwood Metallic, Meteorite Metallic, Downpour Metallic, Titanium Rush Metallic, Sterling Metallic, and Volcanic Red Tintcoat, that little bit of extra money will do wonders for the exclusivity factor. It makes factory GM paint jobs of 15 years ago look cheap, at least in press photos, of course.
A 15-inch digital multicolor display me be a pain and a half to replace ten years down the line, but they sure do look crystal clear in press photos. A 12-speaker sound system from BOSE is also bound to satisfy. The front sun visors and interior trim pieces around the A and B pillars are accented with a lovely microsuede material, as is the headliner. A mid-2000's GM horror show, this interior is not. Thank the lord for that.
A more aggressive AT4X trim package is due to release sometime after the vehicle's launch in 2023. Rest assured, that truck in itself is bound to be just as interesting as the rest of the HD Sierra Denali range put together. Check the official press release down below for more details.
