5.7L Vortec V8-Swapped 1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Is One Sweet Restomod

This fellow isn’t your typical 1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer. Based on the vehicle identification number, CKY184F141935 used to rock a 350 small block, a four-barrel carb, 160 ponies, and 245 pound-feet (332 Nm).
As the headline implies, the CST 4x4 in the photo gallery is hiding a Tahoe-sourced Vortec with a displacement of… wait for it… 350 cubic inches. Replaced by the 5300 series in 2002, the 5700 series is well supported by the aftermarket with anything from cold air intakes to CNG and LPG kits.
A stout engine with few upgrades from the original specification, the L31 is the final evolution of the original small block introduced by Chevrolet with the 265 in the Corvette and Bel Air. The 4L60E electronically-commanded box also happens to be an evolution of the venerable 700R4.
Installed under previous ownership, this engine-transmission combo perfectly suits the character, heft, and overlanding capability of the K5 Blazer. Serviced with fresh oil in preparation for the sale, the restomodded utility vehicle breathes out with the help of a dual exhaust system augmented with Borla mufflers. A dual-range transfer case is also present.
Also repainted in bi-tone blue and white under previous ownership, the K5 Blazer was originally finished in Killarney Green. Equipped with a white top, chrome bumpers, and a power-operated rear window, this extremely tasteful rig further boasts Cheyenne badges on the rear quarters. Pictured on white-painted 18s mounted with 13- by 12.5-inch Gladiator X Comp A/T rubber boots, the truck-based sport utility vehicle flaunts power-assisted steering, front disc brakes, drums for the rear wheels, and a lifted suspension for a much improved look and extra peace of mind off the beaten path.
Stepping inside, you’re welcomed by a pair of power-adjustable bucket seats with beige leather upholstery and oh-so-retro plaid inserts. A USB port, Bluetooth stereo, air conditioning, and a roll cage are featured, along with an odometer that shows a little over 43k miles (69k kilometers). True mileage, obviously enough, isn’t known as per the online listing on Bring a Trailer.
Offered in Florida with a Michigan title that carries a rebuilt brand, this blast from the past is currently going for $25k with six days left on the ticker.
