2024 GMC Sierra HD Lineup Welcomes Denali Ultimate, AT4X Off-Road Trim Levels

A little over a week after Chevrolet premiered the 2024 model year Silverado HD, sister brand GMC has revealed the all-new Sierra HD. The redesigned lineup is topped by two very different grades, one focused on luxury and the other designed specifically for go-anywhere shenanigans.
“The Sierra HD builds on an already winning foundation,” said big kahuna Duncan Aldred. “This truck elevates the HD segment with the introductions of the Denali Ultimate and will soon add the seriously off-road capable AT4X, further strengthening the dominance of the GMC truck portfolio.”
But first, let’s glance over a few numbers. The 3500 HD can tow up to 36,000 pounds (16,329 kilograms) when properly equipped for the job. The 2500 HD is rated at up to 22,500 lbs (10,206 kgs), whereas the crew-cabbed 2500 HD flaunts a best-in-class max tow rating of 21,900 lbs (9,934 kgs).
In terms of payload, the most you can squeeze out of the GMC-branded workhorse is 7,290 pounds (3,270 kilograms) for the regular-cabbed 3500 HD with dual rear wheels and rear-wheel drive. Fresh and bold inside and out, the Sierra HD is rocking a revised front bumper, six new exterior colors, animated lighting when approaching, starting, or when using the turn signals, wheels as large as 22 inches, and no fewer than seven trim levels.
Just like the outgoing Sierra HD, the revised lineup features a gasoline-fed V8 and a turbo-diesel V8 for more demanding jobs. Connected to a ten-speed automatic instead of the outgoing six-speed transmission, the gasser pumps out 401 horsepower and 464 pound-foot (629 Nm) of torque. As for the Duramax, prospective customers are treated to 470 horsepower and 975 pound-foot (1,322 Nm) of torque from only 1,600 revolutions per minute.
Slotted right above the Denali, the range-topping Denali Ultimate dons Vader Chrome badging, 20-inch machined aluminum wheels with high-gloss black accents, Mount Denali fender badging, the MultiPro Tailgate with built-in Kicker audio, and power assist steps. The Alpine Umber interior welcomes you with full-grain leather, open-pore wood, 16-way power and massaging front seats, microsuede for the headliner, 12-speaker audio from Bose, 15-inch touchscreen infotainment, as well as a power sunroof.
Scheduled to arrive later in 2023, the Sierra HD AT4X hasn’t been detailed at press time. The same applies to the Silverado HD ZR2. Both of them are certain to impress off the beaten path, but on the other hand, don’t hold your breath for bonafide dune-bashing trucks like the half-ton Raptor and TRX.
