Certain GM SUVs Feature Illegible Tire Labels

On August 10th, during a quality audit at the Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee, a General Motors employee discovered misprinted vehicle certification labels. This apparently small issue was presented to the suits in Detroit through the Speak Up For Safety program on August 24th.
A formal investigation was opened on September 2nd, with General Motors determining that 30 vehicles may contain tire labels with illegible information. Of those vehicles, 24 are known to be in the United States of America. Considering that federal motor vehicle safety standard 110 requires all information to be legible, GM didn’t have a choice but to issue a recall that involves 2023 model year crossovers from Cadillac and GMC.
The culprits are six units of the XT5 (assembled on August 9th), nine units of the XT6 three-row utility vehicle (also August 9th), and nine units of the Acadia (August 9th as well). Crossovers manufactured outside of the suspect production window are not affected by this recall. GM further highlights that certain SUVs had their certification labels replaced prior to shipment.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “a printing error caused the tire size information to be illegibly printed.” Obviously enough, dealers have been instructed to replace the illegible certification label. Affected owners of the aforementioned SUVs will be notified of this campaign on November 7th.
From least to most expensive, the Acadia is listed on the GMC configurator from $36,500 for the 2023 model year with a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission. At the other end of the spectrum, the Denali trim level retails at $48,300 sans destination charge.
Over at Cadillac, the SRX-replacing XT5 that rides on the C1XX platform of the Acadia can be yours from $44,195 for the Luxury FWD specification. The three-row XT6, being a little larger, carries a sticker price of $48,595 excluding the $1,395 DFC that also applies to the XT5.
