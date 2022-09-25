The Mighty GMC Hummer EV Is Fully Booked, No More Reservations Are Accepted

General Motors confirmed that the GMC Hummer EV, both in truck and SUV format, is fully booked for the foreseeable future. The company received more than 90,000 reservations for the duo, and it would have a tough time fulfilling those orders.
GMC proudly announced during the Detroit Auto Show that it had received some 90,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV pickup and the GMC Hummer EV SUV. Back then, this was enough to keep GM’s Factory Zero busy for almost a decade. It was just a matter of time before GM would acknowledge that and stop taking any more orders for the Hummer.
In a statement, GMC spokesman Mikhael Farah told Detroit Free Press that Hummer’s success “has led to over 90,000 reservations for both pickup and SUV, and we’re excited to say this incredible demand has led to Hummer EV reservations being fully booked at this time.” According to Farah, current reservations, which require a $100 refundable deposit, are equally split between the pickup and the SUV.
GM introduced the 2023 Hummer EV Edition 1 in October 2020, with an undisclosed production run. It was declared sold-out in 10 minutes. The Hummer EV SUV was revealed in April 2021, and this also sold out in the same 10-minute window. GM never said how many pickups or SUVs were made available but confirmed they were a very limited number.
“We’ve been building the Edition 1 and shipping those out. So a small amount of those have been put out in the market,” Farah said to Detroit Free Press. “We have 90,000 people in line to get a Hummer. We’re building and shipping every day from Factory Zero, and when the brand can reopen the order banks, we’ll let people know. There will be more to come.”
GM promised in March that anyone who had a reservation would likely take delivery of their Hummer in early 2024. The optimism is now laughable, considering how bad things are today. The production figures we know don’t leave much hope for people who place new orders or those already on the waiting list. Some of them might never get to buy a Hummer EV unless they choose to bid for one at auction.
GMC produced just 1,700 units in the 10-month window between October 2021 and July 2022. And if you think things are getting better, you’d be wrong. GM severely trimmed Hummer EV production starting from June 2022 to make way for the higher-margin Cadillac Lyriq. Only 50 Hummer EVs were assembled in July, a far cry from the 400 built in May.
