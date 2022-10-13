1975 GMC Sierra Beau James Is What Luxury Trucks Looked Like 50 Years Ago

Premium pickup trucks are doing better than ever today, with all major automakers offering well-trimmed, range-topping versions of their workhorses. Ford has the Limited, while Chevrolet offers the High Country. Ram's top-tier truck is also called the Limited. Then there's GMC, which provides the market's most exquisite and expensive hauler through the Denali.
But premium trucks aren't anything new. While it also built crude workhorses in its early years, GMC began venturing into the premium market in the 1970s by putting extra features in its take on the Chevrolet C/K. Tracking down the world's first luxury truck is a difficult job because the concept has changed a lot over 50 years, but the 1975 Beau James Edition is a solid example of an early upmarket workhorse.
Named after James John Walker, a flamboyant politician and the mayor of New York City from 1926 to 1932, this truck showcased a long list of extras that weren't available in Chevrolet trucks at the time. For starters, it offered a smoother ride because it featured a 3/4-ton frame on a softer 1/2-ton suspension.
It also looked the part thanks to a unique, two-tone, blue-and-silver paint job. And on top of the "Beau James" decals and badges, it also got a fancy emblem on the front hood. The kind you could only get on Mercedes-Benz and Rolls-Royce rigs back in the day. And while most trucks came with steel wheels, the Beau James rode on stylish wire wheels wrapped in whitewall tires.
The cabin was almost on par with the Cadillacs of the era. Yes, the seats were wrapped in velour instead of leather, but the Beau James had big slabs of burl wood on the door panels and dashboard. And it was packed to the brim with premium features, including A/C, tinted glass, cruise control, custom floor mats, and power everything.
GMC's most expensive offering for the year, the Beau James wasn't insanely popular, but the company did deliver about 4,000 trucks. And the nameplate did not return in 1976, so the Beau James remains a one-year gem. But it wasn't the brand's only premium truck in 1975. GMC also offered the Gentleman Jim, which was very similar but painted gold and black. This version is even rarer than the Beau James with about 2,500 examples built.
While it's not an extremely scarce truck, the Sierra Beau James is a rare sight nowadays. If you haven't seen one yet, the walk-around video below showcases one of the finest examples in existence. And yes, this hauler still rocks its original 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) big-block V8 engine.
Is the Beau James an expensive classic nowadays? Well, they rarely pop up for sale, but Hagerty values place them at around $35,000 in Excellent condition and no less than $50,000 in Concours-ready shape. That's almost as much as a modern premium truck.
