Shaved 1985 Chevrolet Truck on 28s Looks Like a Life-Size Hot Wheels

More often than not, the custom cars and trucks we come across are either visual works of art, or mechanical masterpieces. It sometime happens though that we come across something so funky-looking that it's not so easily classifiable.
Case in point, the pickup truck we have here. It’s a 1985 Chevrolet machine of the C/K variety, part of the third generation of one of America’s most appreciated pickups. Originally delivered to its owner in Scottsdale trim, it’s now so far from its former self that it’s hardly recognizable.
The truck is listed for sale as part of Mecum’s auction scheduled to take place in Chicago, Illinois, in mid-October. It’s one of those no-reserve offerings, meaning that if it gets the right crowd, it could sell for big bucks.
We’re not sure what the right crowd in this case would mean, though. The custom job performed on this thing not long ago is so extreme, that it at times looks borderline insane, and meant for a very specific kind of owner.
Starting up front, we get a nose job that completely removes the headlights from the equation, replacing them with a large, devoid-of-any-marking-and-logos grille that may or may not hide said headlights behind it. The bodywork is one of the smoothest we’ve ever seen, with shaved everything, except for the turn signals up front and a small badge revealing the monster of an engine that hides under the hood.
Out back, we get a roll pan bumper and a lockable hard fiberglass tonneau cover that when closed makes the entire truck look like it’s been made from a single, smooth sheet of metal.
V8 (7.4-liter) mill, run through an automatic transmission and delivering (sadly) undisclosed performance levels.
The engine spins perhaps the most extreme elements of this entire build, the positively huge 28 wheels of Gianelle make. Priced $12,000 alone, the rims keep the truck high off the ground, and now forever floating up there in the backs of our minds, as some sort of life-sized Hot Wheels toy.
Somehow, the white and relatively conventional interior doesn’t seem to fit in the same picture as the Cascade Blue exterior with ghost flames (which, by the way, we’re told cost no less than $25,000), but does seem to provide anything a modern driver would need, from a push button start, chrome steering column, and a Sundown Extreme hidden audio system, capable of delivering 12,000 watts of music.
The Mecum listing for this thing reveals the custom work on the Chevy truck was completed no more than 500 miles (800 km) ago, so the build is practically new. No mention is made as to how much it is expected to fetch.
