Crusty 1977 Cadillac Eldorado V8 Clinging to Life, Can You Save It?

After the 1970s, Cadillac wouldn't again compete in the global luxury car market again in any meaningful way until the 21st century. Reminders of those glory days are hard to come by, and some may even fade from existence forever if not saved in time. A classic case in point is this rusty 1977 Eldorado that's oozing character and personality regardless.
The ninth-generation Cadillac Eldorado was among the last of the great land ship American luxury coupes that attained its luxury through making itself bigger, adding cubic displacement, and little else. For the 1977 model year, the model received a facelifted front grille, revised vertical tail lamps, and the downsized 425-cubic inch (7.0-liter) V8 to replace the gargantuan and colossally oversized 500-cubic inch (8.2-liter) Cadillac big-block from model years 1970 through 1976.
This particular example comes to us via WeBe Autos in the town of Calverton in Long Island, New York. It's safe to say after looking at this Caddy for more than three seconds that its best days are long behind it. The engine hasn't run in years, the tires are all flat with rusty rums, and various metal trim pieces on the front and rear bumper's been sacrificed to the gods of rust in the typical suspect sports all old Caddys rust from.
Walking around the car, you'll notice at least two of the wheels on this old luxury barge come from some other classic American car. The roof cover and exterior door trimmings appear to all be pretty worse for wear in their own right. Moving to the interior, old Caddys were known for being the most comfortable American cars to drive or ride as a passenger inside on the road. The brown leather seats in this example aren't in the best shape either. But we bet they're still pretty comfy to sit in, especially in the back seats where human bums have seldom sat.
With a mileage of 7,221 miles (11,621.07-km) indicated on the odometer, chances are good this car spent most of its life parked outside somewhere. In a place where the elements of all four seasons eroded the polished chrome, hand-stitched leather, and colossal V8 engine until they became sulking shells of what they used to be. As it stands, the dealership that owns this Eldorado is claiming to be selling it for parts, but is anyone up to the challenge of restoring this entire car back to its former glory?
It'd be bound to be a project requiring hundreds if not thousands of hours of labor to do correctly. But if there's one thing we know about petrolheads, it's that we love a car with a good story behind it. This old Eldorado surely fits that description. Check back soon for more from V8 Month here on autoevolution.
