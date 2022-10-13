SnowRunner’s Season 8: Grand Harvest Introduces Three New Vehicles, Huge Region

SnowRunner developer Saber Interactive continue to deliver new content to those who are addicted by the off-road simulator. The second expansion, Grand Harvest, brings three new vehicles that players can drive, as well as four massive maps.
As the name suggests, SnowRunner’s second major expansion focuses on farming. Players will have the opportunity to operate three new vehicles deep in the countryside and attempt to restore sustainable farming activities after a streak of crop failures and poor harvests.
For starters, the heavy-duty 4WD tractor Kirovets K700 and its modern K7M version have been specifically added to allow players to work the land. Also, the vintage heavy-duty Step 39331 “Pike” is the new vehicle suitable to transport fertilizers.
Along with the three vehicles mentioned earlier, the expansion brings a massive new region, with 4km² / 1.54 mi² of countryside for players to rehabilitate by renovating the local town and its airfield, building a clean energy infrastructure, fixing farming equipment and more.
Keep in mind that Season 8: Grand Harvest is available to all Year 2 Pass owners on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.
In related news, Sabre Interactive revealed details about the upcoming Year 3 Pass, which is just around the corner. The developer confirmed plans to expand the SnowRunner experience with four new phases of content, as well as new vehicles, new maps, add-ons, and more.
All Year 3 Pass owners will get instant access to the exclusive Save the Day Vinyl Wrap Pack, which adds four exclusive skins for the Freightliner M916, Freightliner 114SD, International HX520 and the Chevrolet Kodiak C70 (1981).
Last but not least, SnowRunner players can now grab the game’s new addition to its survival truck roster, the Rezvani Hercules, which is not included in the Year 2 Pass. The high-performance 6-wheel Scout truck is the first Rezvani vehicle to join SnowRunner and promises incredible off-road capabilities thanks to its long wheelbase and wide frame that offers additional stability.
