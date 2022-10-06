Rare 1964 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I Spent 40 Years in a Barn, Deserves Another Shot

Ferraristas, classic collectors, and car enthusiasts in general, with no budgetary constraints. If you’re on the market for your next restoration project, save the October 8 date. A rare, barn-find 1964 Ferrari will be going under the hammer then.
Described by auction house Dore & Reese as a rare opportunity to get a valuable collectible and a challenging project all in one, this Ferrari has quite the story to tell, too. It is one of the 40 right-hand-drive Ferrari 330 GT delivered to the United Kingdom and, of those, one of the 20 known to have survived. Considering that Ferrari only made some 1,000 units in total, a 330 GT 2+2 is a rare find either way.
This unit has seen far better days, and the seller, who has owned it for the past five decades, knows that only too well. That’s because it’s been abandoned (forgotten?) in a barn for almost 40 years after he decided to solve an issue with the clutch and realized that it required a far bigger investment than he could afford at the time.
This is a Series I model of the 330 GT, so it has four headlights instead of two. It was delivered new to Maranello Concessionaires in London and sold right away to a businessman who also happened to be a passionate Ferrarista. He’d only keep it for a year or so, and then the car passed through the hands of several collectors before the current owner bought it “on a whim” after seeing a newspaper ad for a “Ferrari 330 Sports.”
He fell in love with its looks and paid the £1,750 the seller was asking – so roughly £27,500 in today’s money, or $31,300 at the current exchange rate. By then, the 330 had received a new coat of red paint over the original blue to go with the red leather interior, and the doors had been lightened with perspex windows in view of taking part in light competitive racing. It was never raced, and the owner retired it to a barn with other collectibles after not being able to solve the clutch issue.
Last August, he decided to part with it, so he brought in an engineer for an engine turn over. The original 300-horsepower, 4.0-liter engine “roared to life” after some tinkering on the carburetors and fueling, the listing notes. However, it’s selling with the brakes disconnected, lacking door cards, and in need of a complete overhaul, as photos in the gallery also show.
“In largely solid and well preserved condition, this hugely stylish, understated classic GT car of the 1960s is the perfect candidate for full restoration to original condition,” the auction house says. As long as you have some £70,000 ($79,500) to spare, which is how much this unit is expected to fetch.
