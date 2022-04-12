1968 Chevrolet C20 CST Is As Good as New and Sells With No Reserve

The second generation of the C/K pickup trucks made by GM came in 1967 with marked improvements aimed to improve comfort and durability. GM named it “Action Line” and this Chevrolet C20 CST built for the 1968 model year shows exactly why.
The 1968 Chevrolet C20 we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is a three-quarter-ton pickup with the long bed option in high-end CST trim. Although the seller doesn’t mention it, it must’ve been thoroughly refurbished, because it looks so good overall. The seller acquired the truck in 2021 and proceeded with an engine rebuild in 2022, including replacing the four-barrel carburetor.
The 396-ci (6.5-liter) V8 breathes through an Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold and comes with a chrome air intake lid and valve covers. It sends the power to the rear wheels via a Turbo-Hydramatic 400 three-speed automatic transmission and a Dana 60 rear axle. Further goodies include power steering and power-assisted brakes, and a heater/defroster but no air conditioning.
The truck was repainted dark blue during previous ownership and comes with bright metalwork trim, a white-finished grille, and chrome bumpers. Its working abilities have been improved with a trailer hitch receiver, pillar-mounted spotlights, and towing mirrors, so the truck is ready to tow a trailer. You can even install a flat-bed camper like another fellow did and make it a proper adventure truck.
The interior is good looking too, thanks to the buddy bucket front seat upholstered in blue vinyl that features a fold-down console and a storage compartment beneath the seat. The dashboard and the door trim match the seat color for a more favorable impression. The five-digit odometer shows 44k miles, but the total mileage is unknown.
Despite a couple of rust stains on the door and underneath the chassis, this C20 is still in great shape. It can also be bought for pocket money, as the highest bid sits at $9,500, two days before the auction closes. Did we mention that this is sold with no reserve?
