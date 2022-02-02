1966 Chevrolet C10 Camper Is a Bit of a Mystery, Will Take You Places

Campers based on Chevrolet C/K trucks are far from unusual. RV makers built quite a few of them back in the day, and, fortunately enough, many have survived long enough to become vintage campers. But this 1966 Chevrolet C10 is a bit different than the rest. Mostly because it's missing its cabin section, including the doors.
Campers like these usually come in two forms. Either built on chassis cab trucks, thus retaining the entire cab assembly, or based on regular pickups that still have a bed. This one looks like a trailer shell that's been dropped behind the front clip of a C10 pickup.
Unfortunately, there's no hint as to which company made the conversion, and the seller doesn't provide any useful info either. It's somewhat of a mystery at this point, but the construction looks solid, so it might not be a homemade project.
In fact, I saw a similar camper years ago, and there's a possibility that Chevrolet actually provided bare chassis like this to some RV builders back in the day. Whatever the case, it's a unique and interesting layout that lacks conventional doors and features a bigger-than-usual, trailer-style windshield.
All told, there's only one way to get into this camper, and that's the door mounted on the passenger side. And needless to say, a 1960s truck front clip looks rather strange with a big box behind it, but the layout provides significantly more room in the driving area.
Likely an authentic vintage camper truck, this C10 appears to be in decent condition for an almost 60-year-old vehicle. There are rust spots to be fixed, and the paint has seen far better days, but it still has plenty of life in it.
The same can also be said about the interior, which is dirty and worn out but ready to take you places with a mild refresh. And speaking of traveling, it can sleep up to four people, and the A/C works. Of course, it also has a few issues, like "typical roof leaks" and, like many old trucks, no power steering.
But the seller says the truck fires right up, sounds good, and runs as it should. He doesn't provide photos of the engine bay, but the ad says the C10 comes with a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8.
If this is true, it means that someone operated a swap at some point. That's because the first-generation C/K wasn't offered with a 350 V8. The largest and most powerful option in these trucks was the 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small-block, good for 220 horsepower in 1966.
But since the camper is advertised as a C10, the 350-cubic-inch displacement might be an error, so it's best to get more info from the seller before buying. The RV is listed by eBay seller "nocoastcustoms-8" at $6,000, but he's entertaining offers.
What's more, he's also open to trades with a Bricklin SV-1, a third-gen Ford Mustang, or a Harley-Davidson Bad Boy, among others.
Have you seen another camper like this? Could it be a "super rare factory built RV" as stated in the ad or just a peculiar camper that someone put together using a C10 chassis?
