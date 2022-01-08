$50K 1976 Chevrolet C10 Is an Old School Bad Boy Packed With Upgrades

For one reason or another, pickup trucks of old seem to have kind of taken the back seat over the past year, replaced on the pre-owned and custom markets by other, much more visible rides. But if one digs hard enough, their bound to stumble upon one of those iconic half-tons lurking in a corner, just waiting to be praised.
That’s what we’re going to do today with the Chevrolet C10 we have here, coming under our spotlight from all the way back in 1976, from the C/K family’s third generation, in Scottsdale trim and with enough upgrades to make it a serious contender in any dedicated competition.
Wrapped in metallic red paint and with an oak and stainless steel bed sticking out at the rear, the C10 seems kind of close to the ground in these pics, but that’s only a trick on the eye. Behind the 18-inch American Racing Torque Thrust wheels (wearing Nitto NT 555 tires) hides a wealth of high-tech hardware meant to transform it into one capable machine.
We get a RideTech StrongArms setup with a 4-link kit and coilovers made by the same company, but also large brake rotors (14 inches front and 12 inches rear, with 6- and 4-piston calipers, respectively) for added stopping power.
And it needs that, as the truck is powered by a monstrous 454ci (7.4-liter) backed by a Weiand blower and a Turbo 400 transmission. We’re not told how much power it spits out, but we do see the side exit exhaust we’re promised gives it “a nice rumble.”
Inside, the truck was treated to “all-new soft parts,” most of them in black and enhanced in their mission of looking cool and modern by Autometer gauges and a Pioneer head unit.
This modified 1976 Chevrolet C10 Scottsdale sits on the lot of cars sold by Classic Car Studio, and it’s going for $49,900. You know, in case you want to treat yourself to an old school bad boy so early in the new year.
