Lifted Rivian R1T Looks Virtually Ready for Moab With Matching, Sun-Sipping Trailer

Things are getting interesting in the American EV pickup field, but after OEMs have settled with their glorious introductions, the regular folk will also want to use them just like any other truck – including when off-the-beaten-path.
Rivian, for example, is trying to do its part and, at the same time, check out its R1T’s performance in harsher environments. That is probably why they recently partnered with MWCT (aka the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, a non-profit from Kenya) to send its trucks to Africa and help with the efforts to save precious ecosystems.
But, on the other hand, they also delivered a blow to its American customers looking for the next overlanding adventure as they recently announced the fabled camp kitchen along with the tent package are no longer available to order. Well, at least digitally, there is an alternate solution for spending the weekends away from the tarmac.
The automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media) is catering to its old-school, lifted CGI habits recently. So, after presenting us with a 2024 Ford Mustang GT squatting on forged wheels and dressed up in the Liberty Walk spirit, the pixel master also brought us the imagined mini-Ram TRX with a Single Cab and ‘very’ short bed. Now, though, they kept the lifted credentials but also added a cool EV twist or two.
Thus, the next digital build idea involves the potential creation of a Moab-ready Rivian R1T, complete with a topographic map livery and even a matching trailer. The full-size EV pickup truck looks ready for rock crawling and dune bashing, as it rides high on beefy AT tires and beadlock wheels, has lots of off-road accessories to go along, as well as that cool trailer with photovoltaic cells to regain some of the electrons during moments of respite.
