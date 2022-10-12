Here's an Audi R8 V10 Engine to Stuff Under the Hood of Your Car, Can You Guess the Price?

Were you perhaps looking to give your project car a proper engine? You’d better hope it fits a V10, and that you have the necessary funds to buy it, otherwise you’re only doing research at this point.
Sourced from a first-gen Audi R8, made in 2012, it has a little over 20,000 miles (~32,200 km) on it and used to pump out 560 metric horsepower back in the day, according to the eBay ad.
The listing says that the left mount was damaged, and that the power steering pump has two broken tabs. Other than that, it’s all in good condition, apparently, and you can find it in Phoenix, Arizona, should you want to inspect it up close.
And if you feel like Lamborghini Gallardo sounds better than Audi R8, then you could tell people that it came from the Italian supercar, as it was basically the same model beneath the skin. And no one would know, as long as you remember to get rid of the four-ring emblems, and maybe some other parts that might display the Ingolstadt brand’s logo on them.
How much would you be willing to pay for this naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine? Regardless of your answer, there’s only one sum that the vendor will accept, unless your negotiation skills are high. At the time of writing, this beast of a motor had a buy-it-now price of $27,000, dropped from $30,000.
Whether it is reasonable or not, you be the judge of that, yet before hitting the blue button, you may want to see what the competition has in store too, as it could be well worth it. Who knows, maybe you will end up getting the same type of engine for cheap. Well, as much as you can call the heart of a blue-blooded exotic cheap, that is.
