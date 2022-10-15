Pagani Zonda C12: When Passion Meets Engineering

The first supercar developed and produced at San Cesario sul Panaro, the Zonda wouldn't have been possible without Horacio’s devotion to all things mechanical and his appreciation for all things beautiful. When he was just a kid, the founder of Pagani Automobili used to spend time at a local modeler’s shop, where he learned useful techniques by observing Adolfo “Tito” Ispani working on aeronautical and naval projects.