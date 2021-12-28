One-Off Pagani Huayra Pearl Damaged in Crash for the Second Time

So nice, they did it twice. That’s one phrase that would never apply to getting an exotic into any sort of trouble, let alone a very special one as the one-off Pagani Huayra Pearl, which has been damaged in a crash. Again.
The Pagani Huayra Pearl is Pagani’s first ever custom car, created for luxury dealership Refined Marques and delivered in the spring of 2016. It soon found an owner in the UAE, based on the license plates it wore when it crashed in Paris, just two months later, in July. The Pearl, built to set new standards in terms of personalized vehicles, did not get to enjoy the open road that much: the Paris crash caused severe damage to the chassis and the body, and it was sent back for (extensive) repairs with Pagani.
If the same owner picked it up after repairs, he’s in serious need of more driving lessons. The Pearl was recently involved in another crash, this time in Saudi Arabia, when it rear-ended a yellow Porsche in heavy traffic.
Video of the aftermath was posted on social media by Eng. Abdalla Alhammadi (hat tip to The Supercar Blog), but it only offers a glimpse at the damage. Still, from what we can make, the accident was less serious than the one in 2016, when the driver lost control and smashed into a parked Peugeot 308, losing one of the rear wheels in the process.
Details on the most recent crash are not available right now, and it’s probably safe to assume they will remain under wraps. The Pearl is a multi-million, one-off collectible that features more than a series of cosmetic upgrades to the body: it also has an improved chassis for a better driving experience, and an interior that’s been rightfully described as a work of art. It took Pagani more than a year to complete the project once the Huayra rolled off the production line.
In other words, the Pearl will go back for repairs, no doubt about it. Whether this second incident will determine the owner to hang up the keys and turn the Pearl into a garage queen or not is an entirely different story.
If the same owner picked it up after repairs, he’s in serious need of more driving lessons. The Pearl was recently involved in another crash, this time in Saudi Arabia, when it rear-ended a yellow Porsche in heavy traffic.
Video of the aftermath was posted on social media by Eng. Abdalla Alhammadi (hat tip to The Supercar Blog), but it only offers a glimpse at the damage. Still, from what we can make, the accident was less serious than the one in 2016, when the driver lost control and smashed into a parked Peugeot 308, losing one of the rear wheels in the process.
Details on the most recent crash are not available right now, and it’s probably safe to assume they will remain under wraps. The Pearl is a multi-million, one-off collectible that features more than a series of cosmetic upgrades to the body: it also has an improved chassis for a better driving experience, and an interior that’s been rightfully described as a work of art. It took Pagani more than a year to complete the project once the Huayra rolled off the production line.
In other words, the Pearl will go back for repairs, no doubt about it. Whether this second incident will determine the owner to hang up the keys and turn the Pearl into a garage queen or not is an entirely different story.