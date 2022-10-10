Is the Classic Lamborghini Countach Now a €10-Million Affair?

How badly do you want a Lamborghini Countach in your life? Enough to pay €10 million for one? If you said yes, then this example is probably the perfect one for you, from a pricing standpoint anyway.
Made in 1982, it is an LP 400 S III, and has just the perfect amount of wear, without making it look outdated. However, there is no way a Countach would ever look old, and that’s because of the iconic wedge shape that has been brought back over years by the Raging Bull, with the obvious aerodynamic updates.
Advertised on mobile by a Belgium used car dealer specialized in selling some great old timers, this Lamborghini Countach comes in white on top of a black interior. It sports the correct wheels, by the looks of it, and has something that will never return in the automotive industry for safety reasons: pop-up headlamps.
Power is supplied by a 3.9-liter V12 engine, with a carburetor strapped to it, which produces 355 ps (350 hp / 261 kW) and 356 Nm (263 lb-ft) of torque in the LP 400 S. The 5.9 seconds required from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) may not be anything to write home about these days, as we have hot hatchbacks that are quicker, but it was truly jaw-dropping four decades ago. Top speed stood at a little over 250 kph (155 mph) back in the day.
The vendor says that this Countach has 22,110 km (13,739 miles) under its belt, matching numbers, and a full service history. It was shipped new to Switzerland in 1982, before being sold to the United States in 1998. When its second owner passed away in 2008, the car ended up in the possession of his wife, who sold it two years later. In 2011, it changed hands again, ending up in Texas, and was again sold in 2011, 2012, and 2015. The following year it was completely restored, and it was bought by the current Belgian owner in 2017.
As for the cost of owning this spectacular classic supercar, well, we already mentioned it: it has a buy-it-now price of €9,999,999, according to the ad, or $9,736,679 at today’s exchange rates. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if it is a marketing scheme meant to attract attention, as besides this one, the most expensive Countach currently listed for grabs on the quoted website can be yours for €3.7-million ($3.6-million).
