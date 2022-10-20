Mercedes Bringing Last Batch of 2022 F1 Aero Updates to COTA, Will Then Focus on 2023 Car

Since the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season, Mercedes have been trying to steadily update their W13 race car, attempting to close the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari. Their target has always been to secure at least one victory this year, but as things look right now, that’s not going to happen without a great deal of luck.
Furthermore, the German outfit won’t be bringing any new updates to the W13 after the United States Grand Prix, although these upcoming improvements should deliver an uptick in performance, according to the team’s Trackside Engineering director, Andrew Shovlin.
“It’s our final step of aero development and that will hopefully give us a bit more performance, but importantly, with every step we are learning more and more, and that learning we can carry into next year – so that’s part of it,” explained Shovlin.
“Also, there [are] a few bits where we have taken some weight out of components that will hopefully get the car closer to the weight limit [the minimum permitted being 798 kg / 1.760 lbs].”
Despite these improvements, Shovlin still thinks it is “very difficult” to predict how Mercedes will compare to Red Bull and Ferrari in Austin in terms of raw speed.
Meanwhile, team boss Toto Wolff would like to see Mercedes end this season on a high note, while also learning as much as possible with regard to 2023 development.
“Our final update package of the year will be brought to Austin. It won’t drastically change our fortunes but we’re hopeful it will bring us a step forward and closer to the front runners,” said Wolff.
“We want to end this season strongly and the results of the last two races only make us more determined to do so. We need to use the limited track time available to make strides forward for this season and generate as much learning as we can in the development race for 2023 - those two aims are one and the same.”
