autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's Commercials Month
Car video reviews:
 

Ferrari Warns That Even a Minor F1 Cost Cap Breach Could Be Worth Half a Second per Lap

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
4 Oct 2022, 10:20 UTC ·
The FIA is getting ready to make a major announcement tomorrow, October 5, regarding which teams truly adhered to the cost cap last year and which went over. During this past weekend in Singapore, speculation ran rampant about how one team might have gone over the cap just a little while another exceeded the limit by a lot.
Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 race car 6 photos
Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia BinottoScuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia BinottoScuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia BinottoScuderia Ferrari F1-75 race carScuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto
Those teams are Aston Martin and Red Bull, although neither has looked particularly worried about any possible findings, insisting that the FIA had not previously informed them of any cost cap issues.

Now, if say a 5% overspend is thought to be just a “minor” breach, teams like Ferrari feel differently, claiming that gains made from being able to spend just a few more million dollars can be enormous, as reported by Motorsport.

“It’s definitely a shame that we are talking about it in October of the following season, because at this point, apart from implications on last year’s championship, there are also implications for the current one,” said Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto during a recent interview with Sky Italia.

“Let’s wait until Wednesday before making a judgement but, whatever amount we are talking about, it’s important to understand that even if it is four million, which falls into the category of what is considered a minor breach, four million is not minor.”

“For us, four million represents the development parts for an entire season. Four million means 70 people in a technical department who can come up with and produce solutions that could be worth up to half a second a lap.”

He then went on to say that a half-second per lap advantage could be carried forward into subsequent seasons, so even though the cap may have been breached in 2021, certain teams could still benefit from a competitive advantage in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff feels similarly about it, stating that even a minor breach could still have a big impact.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
motorsport Formula 1 Ferrari Scuderia Ferrari mattia binotto Red Bull aston martin Toto Wolff
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories