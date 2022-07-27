Ferrari Looking to Dominate Hungarian Grand Prix, Wants to Secure 1-2 Result

Despite Charles Leclerc crashing out and Carlos Sainz finishing just P5 in France, Ferrari are looking to take the Hungaroring by storm, with team principal Mattia Binotto wanting his drivers to secure a one-two finish.
In France, the Scuderia really underperformed, despite looking strong in terms of pace. After the race, the Italian outfit came away with just 11 points to Red Bull’s 37 and Mercedes’ 33, but according to Binotto, his team would like to wash away this poor result with a dominant one.
“If you would have asked me before this race what was the gap to Red Bull or Max, I couldn’t answer to you because I’m not looking. What we are focused on is trying to go at each single race and get the maximum results from it. And it didn’t happen here in Paul Ricard,” said Binotto following the race.
“There is always something to improve and learn, and that’s our approach. It’s step by step; we are progressing and becoming better. Once again today we have proved to our drivers we have a fast car and a competitive one. I think we are simply looking to Hungary, we need to turn the page and look to Hungary and do a one-two there, so we simply focus on the next result.”
The Ferrari boss went on to say that like France, Hungary will once again be very hot, which means tire management, degradation and overheating will be important factors. He then reiterated his team’s objective of securing a one-two finish, implying that simply winning may not be good enough – and to be fair, he’s right, because it’s not just Leclerc who trails Verstappen by 63 points, but Ferrari themselves trailing Red Bull by no fewer than 82 points.
Speaking of Red Bull, they’re well aware of Ferrari’s intentions and have even conceded that the Italians might be favorite to win in Hungary because the track is more suited to the Scuderia’s strengths than their own strengths.
