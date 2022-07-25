Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Says the Mistake That Cost Him a Win in France was Unacceptable

Another Formula 1 Grand Prix, another blunder by Ferrari, except this time it looked like driver error. The incident occurred on Lap 18, when a snap of oversteer sent Charles Leclerc, who was leading the race at that time, into the barriers.
Immediately after the impact, Leclerc could be heard screaming in frustration over team radio, which at this point in the season, is kind of understandable. After the race was over, the Monegasque driver took responsibility for the crash, saying that the error was his own.
“I think it’s just a mistake. Tried to take too much around the outside, put a wheel probably somewhere dirty, but it’s my fault and if I keep doing mistakes like this then I deserve not to win the championship,” he said.
“I’m losing too many points, I think seven in Imola, 25 here because honestly we were the strongest car on track today,” he added during an interview with Sky Sports F1.
“So yes, if we lost the championship by 32 points at the end of the season, I will know from where they are coming from. And it’s unacceptable, I just need to get on top of those things.”
Leclerc went on to say that he felt as though he was thinking too much on that particular lap, and simply lost the rear end of the car.
“It’s been a very difficult weekend for me, I struggled a lot with the balance of the car, I like oversteery cars, but when it’s warm like this it’s very difficult to be consistent and I made a mistake at the wrong moment.”
Leclerc now trails Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 63 points in the 2022 Driver Standings. Verstappen meanwhile cruised to an easy victory in France, trailed by Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and the latter’s teammate, George Russell.
Next up on the calendar is the Hungarian Grand Prix, where the track might actually favor Ferrari the most this year.
